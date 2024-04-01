Los Charros Birria Behind Gravity Wellness Spa
Featured Items
Quesabirrias
Personal Pack
Family Pack
Family Bundles
LCB Entrees
Quesabirrias
Large corn tortilla dipped in our house sauce, filled with fiesta blend cheese, Birria (Shredded beef), and topped with onion and cilantro.
Tacos
Consomé/Ramen
- Ramen$10.00
Ramen noodles paired with our signiture beef chuck roast (birria) protein served in our beef chuck roast broth. Topped with your choice of onion and cilantro
- Consome Dish$2.00+
Birria meat served with broth into a bowl and topped with onion, cilantro, and served with tortillas (recommend adding salsa and limes)
Enchiladas
Burritos
12" flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, protein, cheese, onions and cilantro.
Quesadilla/Pizza
Buy the pound
Loaded potato
LCB Catering
Breakfast Burritos
10 people
25 people (24 hour notice)
50 people (48 hour notice)
100 people (48 hour notice)
Sides
Mexican rice
White cilantro rice
Whole pinto beans
Refried pinto beans
Frijoles Charros (order ahead)
Chips and Salsa
Los Charros Birria Location and Hours
(620) 214-4228
Open now • Closes at 12AM